    NMCB 4 Conducts Awards at Quarters (8 of 8) [Image 8 of 8]

    NMCB 4 Conducts Awards at Quarters (8 of 8)

    CAMP SHIELDS, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.05.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Rayburn 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4

    240105-N-BR551-1018 OKINAWA, Japan (Jan. 05, 2024) – Cmdr. Justin Spinks , Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4 commanding officer, addresses the battalion during morning quarters. NMCB 4 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region to support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the stand-in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB 4 maintains a ready posture to deliver in-theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Dakota Rayburn)

