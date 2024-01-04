240105-N-BR551-1017 OKINAWA, Japan (Jan. 05, 2024) – Seabee Master Chief Marvin Melbourne, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4 acting command master chief, addresses the battalion during morning quarters. NMCB 4 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region to support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the stand-in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB 4 maintains a ready posture to deliver in-theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Dakota Rayburn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.05.2024 Date Posted: 01.05.2024 02:26 Photo ID: 8189711 VIRIN: 240105-N-BR551-1017 Resolution: 3648x5472 Size: 2.84 MB Location: CAMP SHIELDS, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMCB 4 Conducts Awards at Quarters (7 of 8) [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Justin Rayburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.