    NMCB 4 Conducts Awards at Quarters (6 of 8) [Image 6 of 8]

    NMCB 4 Conducts Awards at Quarters (6 of 8)

    CAMP SHIELDS, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.05.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Rayburn 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4

    240105-N-BR551-1014 OKINAWA, Japan (Jan. 05, 2024) – Lt. Cmdr Alexander Rovinsky (left), Seabee Master Chief Marvin Melbourne (middle), and Cmdr. Justin Spinks (right), Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, executive officer, acting command master chief, and commanding officer, respectively, address the battalion during morning quarters. NMCB 4 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region to support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the stand-in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB 4 maintains a ready posture to deliver in-theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Dakota Rayburn)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2024
    Date Posted: 01.05.2024 02:24
    Photo ID: 8189710
    VIRIN: 240105-N-BR551-1014
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 3.96 MB
    Location: CAMP SHIELDS, OKINAWA, JP
    Seabees
    NAM
    Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal
    Camp Shields

