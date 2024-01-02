NMCB 4 Conducts Awards at Quarters (6 of 8)

240105-N-BR551-1014 OKINAWA, Japan (Jan. 05, 2024) – Lt. Cmdr Alexander Rovinsky (left), Seabee Master Chief Marvin Melbourne (middle), and Cmdr. Justin Spinks (right), Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, executive officer, acting command master chief, and commanding officer, respectively, address the battalion during morning quarters. NMCB 4 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region to support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the stand-in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB 4 maintains a ready posture to deliver in-theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Dakota Rayburn)

