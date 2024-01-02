NMCB 4 Conducts Awards at Quarters (5 of 8)

240105-N-BR551-1010 OKINAWA, Japan (Jan. 05, 2024) – Cmdr. Justin Spinks, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4 commanding officer, presents Builder 2nd Class John Brewer with a Navy and Marine Corps Achievment Medal (NAM) certificate. The NAM is may be awarded to individuals for specific achievements or sustained meritorious service that warrant greater recognition than is possible with a fitness report or performance evaluation. NMCB 4 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region to support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the stand-in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB 4 maintains a ready posture to deliver in-theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Dakota Rayburn)

Date Taken: 01.05.2024 Location: CAMP SHIELDS, OKINAWA, JP