    Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group Arrives in the Philippines

    MANILA, PHILIPPINES

    01.05.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Micheal Mensah 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    240105-N-RU001-1012 MANILA, PHILIPPINES (Jan. 5, 2024) Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) sets anchors in Manila, Philippines. USS Carl Vinson is in the Philippines for a port visit, supporting operational readiness and regional partnerships. Vinson is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 1 and deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Micheal Mensah)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2024
    Date Posted: 01.05.2024 00:45
    Photo ID: 8189675
    VIRIN: 240105-N-RU001-1012
    Resolution: 4880x3248
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: MANILA, PH
    Manila
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)
    Philippines
    Port Visit

