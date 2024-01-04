240105-N-RU001-1012 MANILA, PHILIPPINES (Jan. 5, 2024) Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) sets anchors in Manila, Philippines. USS Carl Vinson is in the Philippines for a port visit, supporting operational readiness and regional partnerships. Vinson is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 1 and deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Micheal Mensah)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2024 00:45
|Photo ID:
|8189675
|VIRIN:
|240105-N-RU001-1012
|Resolution:
|4880x3248
|Size:
|1.54 MB
|Location:
|MANILA, PH
|Web Views:
|20
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group Arrives in the Philippines, by PO2 Micheal Mensah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group Arrives in the Philippines
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT