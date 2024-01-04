Red Hill Bulk Fuel Facility Undergoes Preparatory Repairs for Residual Fuel Removal

A member in support of the Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) sets up scaffolding at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF), Halawa, Hawaii, Jan. 4, 2024. Repair crews are actively engaged in servicing and maintaining the infrastructure throughout the facility, with a focus on the upkeep of safety measures and preparing for the efficient management of residual fuel removal. JTF-RH now shifts focus to prepare for the safe removal of the majority of residual fuel, fuel in the pipelines that can’t be drained by gravity, approximately 60,000 gallons. This will begin mid-January, pending regulatory approval. JTF-RH is committed to working with regulators and government stakeholders to ensure Red Hill is defueled safely, expeditiously, and in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. ZaBarr Jones)

