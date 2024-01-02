Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Red Hill Bulk Fuel Facility Undergoes Preparatory Repairs for Residual Fuel Removal

    Red Hill Bulk Fuel Facility Undergoes Preparatory Repairs for Residual Fuel Removal

    HI, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2024

    Photo by Sgt. ZaBarr Jones 

    Joint Task Force Red Hill

    A member of the Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) sets up scaffolding at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF), Halawa, Hawaii, Jan. 4, 2024. Repair crews are actively engaged in servicing and maintaining the infrastructure throughout the facility, with a focus on the upkeep of safety measures and preparing for the efficient management of residual fuel removal. JTF-RH now shifts focus to prepare for the safe removal of the majority of residual fuel, fuel in the pipelines that can’t be drained by gravity, approximately 60,000 gallons. This will begin mid-January, pending regulatory approval. JTF-RH is committed to working with regulators and government stakeholders to ensure Red Hill is defueled safely, expeditiously, and in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. ZaBarr Jones)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2024
    This work, Red Hill Bulk Fuel Facility Undergoes Preparatory Repairs for Residual Fuel Removal [Image 4 of 4], by SGT ZaBarr Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

