The United States Navy Ceremonial Band, under the direction of Lt. j.g. Antonio Garcia, from San Antonio, Texas, provides musical support at the national World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C., on the 82nd anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, which marked the turning point for the United States’ entry into the second world war. The ceremony paid tribute to 11 World War II veterans present and included the playing of Taps and presentation of wreaths representing each branch of service.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.07.2023 Date Posted: 01.04.2024 18:37 Photo ID: 8189577 VIRIN: 231207-N-OA196-1416 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 13.67 MB Location: DC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy Band honors WWII veterans at Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony, by PO1 April Enos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.