    Legalman celebrates rating, reflects on service [Image 2 of 2]

    Legalman celebrates rating, reflects on service

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.04.1209

    Photo by Marcelo Calero 

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    SAN DIEGO, Calif. (Jan. 4, 2024) Capt. Elizabeth Adriano, Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) director (third from Left), leads a cake-cutting celebration with the Office of the Command Judge Advocate staff members, honoring the 52nd anniversary of the Legalman (LN) rating. The mission of NMCSD is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality health care services, and shape the future of military medicine through education, training, and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere.

    Date Posted: 01.04.2024 19:16
    VIRIN: 240104-N-WJ173-1002
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Legalman celebrates rating, reflects on service [Image 2 of 2], by Marcelo Calero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JAG
    LN Birthday
    NNCSD
    NMRTC San Diego LN1 Shawn Dorman

