Legalman celebrates rating, reflects on service

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (Jan. 4, 2024) Capt. Elizabeth Adriano, Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) director (third from Left), leads a cake-cutting celebration with the Office of the Command Judge Advocate staff members, honoring the 52nd anniversary of the Legalman (LN) rating. The mission of NMCSD is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality health care services, and shape the future of military medicine through education, training, and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere.

