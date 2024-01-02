Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Legalman celebrates rating, reflects on service [Image 1 of 2]

    Legalman celebrates rating, reflects on service

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2024

    Photo by Marcelo Calero 

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    SAN DIEGO, Calif. (Jan. 4, 2024) Legalman First Class Shawn Dorman, Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) Office of the Command Judge Advocate leading petty officer, honors the 52nd anniversary of the Legalman (LN) rating. Dorman, a Philadelphia, Pa. native, joined the Navy in 2014. "It's an honor to serve not only in the Navy, but to also serve in a rate that I covet so highly," says Dorman. "To all of the LNs in the fleet, I wish you the warmest happy LN birthday and never lose sight of the vital work that you conduct on behalf of your command." The mission of NMCSD is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality health care services, and shape the future of military medicine through education, training, and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere.

    TAGS

    JAG
    LN Birthday
    NNCSD
    NMRTC San Diego LN1 Shawn Dorman

