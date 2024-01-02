SAN DIEGO, Calif. (Jan. 4, 2024) Legalman First Class Shawn Dorman, Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) Office of the Command Judge Advocate leading petty officer, honors the 52nd anniversary of the Legalman (LN) rating. Dorman, a Philadelphia, Pa. native, joined the Navy in 2014. "It's an honor to serve not only in the Navy, but to also serve in a rate that I covet so highly," says Dorman. "To all of the LNs in the fleet, I wish you the warmest happy LN birthday and never lose sight of the vital work that you conduct on behalf of your command." The mission of NMCSD is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality health care services, and shape the future of military medicine through education, training, and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.04.2024 Date Posted: 01.04.2024 19:15 Photo ID: 8189575 VIRIN: 240104-N-WJ173-1001 Resolution: 3024x4032 Size: 2.61 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Legalman celebrates rating, reflects on service [Image 2 of 2], by Marcelo Calero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.