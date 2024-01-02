Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    747th CYS implements tiger teams [Image 3 of 3]

    747th CYS implements tiger teams

    HI, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 747th Cyberspace Squadron pose for a photo at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Nov. 2, 2023. The 747th CYS leadership dispatched a specialized team that worked together to reduce the unit computer ticket queues across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

    Date Taken: 11.02.2023
    Date Posted: 01.04.2024 16:47
    Location: HI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 747th CYS implements tiger teams [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hickam
    cyber
    15th Wing
    CYS

