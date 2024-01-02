Airman 1st Class Michelangelo Stifano, 747th Cyberspace Squadron client systems technician, troubleshoots a computer at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Nov. 2, 2023. The 747th CYS leadership dispatched a specialized team that worked together to reduce the unit computer ticket queues across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2024 16:47
|Photo ID:
|8189547
|VIRIN:
|231102-F-GM429-1048
|Resolution:
|6983x4655
|Size:
|3.06 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 747th CYS implements tiger teams [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
747th CYS implements tiger teams
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT