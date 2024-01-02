Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corps park rangers host The Dalles Dam eagle watch

    Corps park rangers host The Dalles Dam eagle watch

    THE DALLES, OR, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2020

    Photo by Jeffrey Henon 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Portland District

    From left to right: Park Ranger Sara Emrick, Natural Resources Manager David LaDouceur, and Park Ranger Amber Tilton (now public affairs spokesperson for the Corps) pose for a group photo at a past eagle watch event. Since 2010, park rangers at The Dalles Lock and Dam have hosted an annual Eagle Watch from The Dalles Dam Visitor Center.

    This work, Corps park rangers host The Dalles Dam eagle watch [Image 3 of 3], by Jeffrey Henon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Bald Eagle, park ranger, dam, The Dalles Dam, visitor center

