From left to right: Park Ranger Sara Emrick, Natural Resources Manager David LaDouceur, and Park Ranger Amber Tilton (now public affairs spokesperson for the Corps) pose for a group photo at a past eagle watch event. Since 2010, park rangers at The Dalles Lock and Dam have hosted an annual Eagle Watch from The Dalles Dam Visitor Center.
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2024 17:08
|Photo ID:
|8189545
|VIRIN:
|200119-A-YY531-7071
|Resolution:
|0x0
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|THE DALLES, OR, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Corps park rangers host The Dalles Dam eagle watch [Image 3 of 3], by Jeffrey Henon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
