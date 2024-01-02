Lt. Gen. Daniel L. Karbler, commanding general of U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, speaks with local media on Jan. 3 at the command's Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, headquarters. Karbler will retire on Jan. 9 after more than 36 years of military service in the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army photo by Jason B. Cutshaw)
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2024 15:56
|Photo ID:
|8189468
|VIRIN:
|240103-A-YN030-3805
|Resolution:
|2172x1779
|Size:
|3.06 MB
|Location:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Strategic leader prepares for next chapter, by Jason Cutshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Strategic leader prepares for next chapter
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT