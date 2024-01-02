Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Strategic leader prepares for next chapter

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2024

    Photo by Jason Cutshaw 

    U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command

    Lt. Gen. Daniel L. Karbler, commanding general of U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, speaks with local media on Jan. 3 at the command's Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, headquarters. Karbler will retire on Jan. 9 after more than 36 years of military service in the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army photo by Jason B. Cutshaw)

    Date Taken: 01.03.2024
    Date Posted: 01.04.2024 15:56
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
    air defense
    West Point
    retirement
    Daniel Karbler
    Space and Missile Defense Command
    SMDC
    Joint Functional Component Command for Integrated Missile Defense
    JFCC IMD
    Leah Karbler

