Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Active Shooter Exercise [Image 4 of 4]

    Active Shooter Exercise

    ID, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexandria Byrd 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force 366th Civil Engineer Squadron airmen respond to an active shooter exercise at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Dec. 6, 2023. Preparedness is a 366th Fighter Wing priority this exercise allows for different agencies across base to maintain preparedness in the event of a real-world scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexandria Byrd)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2023
    Date Posted: 01.04.2024 15:14
    Photo ID: 8189426
    VIRIN: 231206-F-DU754-5788
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 2.49 MB
    Location: ID, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Active Shooter Exercise [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Alexandria Byrd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Active Shooter Exercise
    Active Shooter Exercise
    Active Shooter Exercise
    Active Shooter Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Mountain Home Air Force Base
    Active Shooter Exercise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT