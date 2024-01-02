U.S. Air Force 366th Security Forces Squadron airman responds to an active shooter exercise at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Dec. 6, 2023. Preparedness is a 366th Fighter Wing priority this exercise allows for different agencies across base to maintain preparedness in the event of a real-world scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexandria Byrd)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2024 15:14
|Photo ID:
|8189425
|VIRIN:
|231206-F-DU754-5005
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|1.87 MB
|Location:
|ID, US
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Active Shooter Exercise [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Alexandria Byrd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT