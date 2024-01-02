Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Green Beret Celebrity Tactical Challenge [Image 13 of 14]

    Green Beret Celebrity Tactical Challenge

    FORT LIBERTY, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.04.1921

    Photo by K. Kassens 

    United States Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School

    Mick Maynard, Vice President of Talent Relations, Ultimate Fighting Championship, fires a pistol at various targets while competing in the 2023 Green Beret Celebrity Tactical Challenge at the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School's Miller Training Complex, December 14, 2023. Fourteen celebrities teamed up with Green Berets to take part in the annual shooting event. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.1921
    Date Posted: 01.04.2024 13:42
    Photo ID: 8189324
    VIRIN: 210104-A-OP908-4603
    Resolution: 3600x2579
    Size: 4.91 MB
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NC, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Green Beret Celebrity Tactical Challenge [Image 14 of 14], by K. Kassens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Green Beret Celebrity Tactical Challenge
    Green Beret Celebrity Tactical Challenge
    Green Beret Celebrity Tactical Challenge
    Green Beret Celebrity Tactical Challenge
    Green Beret Celebrity Tactical Challenge
    Green Beret Celebrity Tactical Challenge
    Green Beret Celebrity Tactical Challenge
    Green Beret Celebrity Tactical Challenge
    Green Beret Celebrity Tactical Challenge
    Green Beret Celebrity Tactical Challenge
    Green Beret Celebrity Tactical Challenge
    Green Beret Celebrity Tactical Challenge
    Green Beret Celebrity Tactical Challenge
    Green Beret Celebrity Tactical Challenge

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USASOC
    SWCS
    Special Forces
    Green Beret
    Range 37
    goarmysof

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT