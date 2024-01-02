Mick Maynard, Vice President of Talent Relations, Ultimate Fighting Championship, fires a pistol at various targets while competing in the 2023 Green Beret Celebrity Tactical Challenge at the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School's Miller Training Complex, December 14, 2023. Fourteen celebrities teamed up with Green Berets to take part in the annual shooting event. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.04.1921 Date Posted: 01.04.2024 13:42 Photo ID: 8189324 VIRIN: 210104-A-OP908-4603 Resolution: 3600x2579 Size: 4.91 MB Location: FORT LIBERTY, NC, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Green Beret Celebrity Tactical Challenge [Image 14 of 14], by K. Kassens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.