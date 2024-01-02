Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kentucky’s Adoption Assistance Program expands growing Guard family

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office   

    Kentucky Army National Guard Master Sgt. Michael Meredith poses with his wife, Maritza, and their two sons, in Fall of 2023. (courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2023
    Date Posted: 01.04.2024 14:16
    Photo ID: 8189301
    VIRIN: 231008-Z-DO489-1001
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Kentucky National Guard
    National Guard
    Stronger Together
    Military Family Assistance Trust Fund
    Adoption Assistance

