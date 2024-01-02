Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Whiteman celebrates 30th anniversary of the B-2’s arrival

    WHITEMAN AFB, MO, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew Domingos 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Janel Campbell, 13th Bomb Squadron B-2 pilot, Spirit 823, disembarks from a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber at Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., Dec. 15, 2023. After completing their training, B-2 pilots take their first flight in the stealth bomber and receive their Spirit number. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew S. Domingos)

    TAGS

    Whiteman Air Force Base
    509th Bomb Wing
    B-2 Spirit
    30th Anniversary
    AFGSC

