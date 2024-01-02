Whiteman celebrates 30th anniversary of the B-2’s arrival

U.S. Air Force Capt. Janel Campbell, 13th Bomb Squadron B-2 pilot, Spirit 823, disembarks from a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber at Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., Dec. 15, 2023. After completing their training, B-2 pilots take their first flight in the stealth bomber and receive their Spirit number. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew S. Domingos)

