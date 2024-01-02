Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Sealift Command Atlantic Builds a Monarch Waystation to Conserve and Protect a Vulnerable Subspecies [Image 4 of 5]

    Military Sealift Command Atlantic Builds a Monarch Waystation to Conserve and Protect a Vulnerable Subspecies

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2023

    Photo by LaShawn Sykes 

    USN Military Sealift Command

    NORFOLK (NNS) (Dec. 15, 2023) In December 2023, several members of Military Sealift Command Atlantic (MSCLANT) built a Monarch Butterfly Waystation, located in the command’s very own backyard of Naval Station Norfolk (NAVSTA). The team planted several plants of milkweed that will serve as the migrating monarch butterfly’s food source and a place for thirsty pollinators to lay their eggs during its upcoming spring migration.

    Date Taken: 12.15.2023
    Date Posted: 01.04.2024 12:30
    Photo ID: 8189172
    VIRIN: 231215-N-AC165-1388
    Resolution: 2568x1572
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

