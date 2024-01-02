Military Sealift Command Atlantic Builds a Monarch Waystation to Conserve and Protect a Vulnerable Subspecies

NORFOLK (NNS) (Dec. 15, 2023) In December 2023, several members of Military Sealift Command Atlantic (MSCLANT) built a Monarch Butterfly Waystation, located in the command’s very own backyard of Naval Station Norfolk (NAVSTA). The team planted several plants of milkweed that will serve as the migrating monarch butterfly’s food source and a place for thirsty pollinators to lay their eggs during its upcoming spring migration.
|12.15.2023
|01.04.2024 12:30
|8189172
|231215-N-AC165-1388
|2568x1572
|1.32 MB
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|3
|0
