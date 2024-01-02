Equity Day with the 70th ISRW

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christopher Larry-Lewis, 707th Communication Squadron knowledge manager, shares his personal experiences during an Equity Day event, Nov. 9, 2023, at the Potomac Place Community Center, Fort George G. Meade, Maryland. The event brought together individuals from diverse backgrounds, ethnicities, genders, and religions, fostering an environment of equality for all. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kevin Iinuma)

