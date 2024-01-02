Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Equity Day with the 70th ISRW [Image 1 of 2]

    Equity Day with the 70th ISRW

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kevin Iinuma 

    70th ISR Wing

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Alberto Rivera, Force Courier Station Baltimore defense courier superintendent, delivered opening remarks during Equity Day, Nov. 9, 2023, at the Potomac Place Community Center, Fort George G. Meade, Maryland. The event brought together individuals from diverse backgrounds, ethnicities, genders, and religions, fostering an environment of equality for all. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kevin Iinuma)

    This work, Equity Day with the 70th ISRW [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Kevin Iinuma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Equity Day with the 70th ISRW
    Equity Day with the 70th ISRW

    70th ISRW
    Equity Day

