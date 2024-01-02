Capt. Jacob Song conducts a class briefing during his SPEAR experience at Air University's Squadron Officer School December 8, 2023. The SPEAR track for Space Force members follows similar basic outlines as the Air Force-specific SOS course with specialized consideration for space to best form the upcoming Space

Force leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Billy Blankenship)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.08.2023 Date Posted: 01.04.2024 10:37 Photo ID: 8189072 VIRIN: 231208-F-VZ654-1002 Resolution: 8640x5760 Size: 10.22 MB Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air University launches Space Force track at SOS [Image 2 of 2], by Billy Blankenship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.