    Air University launches Space Force track at SOS [Image 2 of 2]

    Air University launches Space Force track at SOS

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2023

    Photo by Billy Blankenship 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Capt. Jacob Song conducts a class briefing during his SPEAR experience at Air University's Squadron Officer School December 8, 2023. The SPEAR track for Space Force members follows similar basic outlines as the Air Force-specific SOS course with specialized consideration for space to best form the upcoming Space
    Force leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Billy Blankenship)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air University launches Space Force track at SOS [Image 2 of 2], by Billy Blankenship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

