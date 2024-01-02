Air University launches Space Force track at SOS

Capt. Malik McCoy, a Space Force student at Air University's Squadron Officer School, listens to a peer brief during his SPEAR Track experience, December 8, 2023. The program is designed to provide Space Force officers their own specialized training needed for Guardian leadership development. (U.S. Air Force photo by Billy Blankenship)

