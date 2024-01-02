Capt. Malik McCoy, a Space Force student at Air University's Squadron Officer School, listens to a peer brief during his SPEAR Track experience, December 8, 2023. The program is designed to provide Space Force officers their own specialized training needed for Guardian leadership development. (U.S. Air Force photo by Billy Blankenship)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2024 10:37
|Photo ID:
|8189071
|VIRIN:
|231208-F-VZ654-1001
|Resolution:
|8640x5760
|Size:
|4.89 MB
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air University launches Space Force track at SOS [Image 2 of 2], by Billy Blankenship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
