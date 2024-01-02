Argentinian Air Force Cadets Visit the IADC

Inter-American Defense College faculty and staff welcomed students and dignitaries from the Argentinian Air Force Academy for an institutional visit and lecture at the IADC campus on Fort Lesley J. McNair in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 1, 2023. During their visit, guest students were greeted by the IADC Director and received a presentation by Doctor Mariano Bartolome. The event concluded with an exchange of gifts between both institutions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)

