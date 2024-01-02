Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Argentinian Air Force Cadets Visit the IADC [Image 92 of 93]

    Argentinian Air Force Cadets Visit the IADC

    UNITED STATES

    12.01.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Mozer Da Cunha 

    Inter-American Defense College

    Inter-American Defense College faculty and staff welcomed students and dignitaries from the Argentinian Air Force Academy for an institutional visit and lecture at the IADC campus on Fort Lesley J. McNair in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 1, 2023. During their visit, guest students were greeted by the IADC Director and received a presentation by Doctor Mariano Bartolome. The event concluded with an exchange of gifts between both institutions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)

    Argentina
    IADC
    Colaboration
    IADB

