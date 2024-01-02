60th APS assists New Equipment Training Team

U.S. Marines from the Program Manager Long Range Fires New Equipment Training Team (NETT), plan to load two Navy/Marine Corps Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System (NMESIS) Launchers onto a C-17 Globemaster III at Travis Air Force Base, California, Sept. 25, 2023. U.S. Airmen from the 60th Aerial Port Squadron supported the NETT by loading the NMESIS Launcher onto an aircraft assigned to March Air Reserve Base, California. NMESIS Launcher consists of a Remotely Operated Ground Unit for Expeditionary Fires (ROGUE)-Fires Carrier and a Naval Strike Missile (NSM) Launch Unit (NLU). This joint mission of Airmen and Marines combines the unique skills and capabilities of both branches to maximize the effectiveness of various operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Jacoby)

