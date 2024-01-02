Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    60th APS assists New Equipment Training Team [Image 4 of 10]

    60th APS assists New Equipment Training Team

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Lauren Jacoby 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Program Manager Long Range Fires (PM LRF) New Equipment Training Team (NETT) U.S. Marine maintenance technician, backs a Navy/Marine Corps Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System (NMESIS) Launcher onto a C-17 Globemaster III at Travis Air Force Base, California, Sept. 25, 2023. U.S. Airmen from the 60th Aerial Port Squadron supported the NETT by loading the NMESIS Launcher onto an aircraft assigned to March Air Reserve Base, California. NMESIS Launcher consists of a Remotely Operated Ground Unit for Expeditionary Fires (ROGUE)-Fires Carrier and a Naval Strike Missile (NSM) Launch Unit (NLU). This joint mission of Airmen and Marines combines the unique skills and capabilities of both branches to maximize the effectiveness of various operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Jacoby)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2023
    Date Posted: 01.04.2024 05:33
    Photo ID: 8188808
    VIRIN: 230925-F-LJ715-1200
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.92 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 60th APS assists New Equipment Training Team [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Lauren Jacoby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Pendleton
    Travis Air Force Base
    NETT
    Team Travis
    NMESIS

