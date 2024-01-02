231206-N-GF955-1139 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Dec. 6, 2023) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64) patrols in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, Dec. 6. Carney is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron Lau)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2024 05:12
|Photo ID:
|8188799
|VIRIN:
|231206-N-GF955-1139
|Resolution:
|975x650
|Size:
|64.24 KB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Carney Conducts Anti-Terrorism Drills [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Aaron Lau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
