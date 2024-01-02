Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Carney Conducts Anti-Terrorism Drills [Image 7 of 7]

    USS Carney Conducts Anti-Terrorism Drills

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    12.06.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Aaron Lau 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    231206-N-GF955-1139 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Dec. 6, 2023) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64) patrols in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, Dec. 6. Carney is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron Lau)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carney Conducts Anti-Terrorism Drills [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Aaron Lau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Carney Conducts Anti-Terrorism Drills
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    U.S. 5th Fleet Area of Operations
    NAVCENT
    USS Carney
    Anti-Terrorism Drills

