U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit practice rappelling during a training exercise at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 3, 2024. Marines rehearse techniques to increase confidence and performance when rappelling or fast roping. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Elijah Murphy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.02.2024 Date Posted: 01.04.2024 04:46 Photo ID: 8188776 VIRIN: 240103-M-BI567-1004 Resolution: 6617x4413 Size: 2.62 MB Location: CAMP HANSEN, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Learning the Ropes: Weapons Company with Battalion Landing Team 1/1 rehearse fast rope and rappelling [Image 2 of 2], by Cpl Elijah Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.