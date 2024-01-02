Rear Adm. Lahti and DUSN (P) Speak to Sailors and Installation Personnel in Diego Garcia

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Rear Adm. Carl A. Lahti, commander of United States Naval Forces Japan, speaks to sailors and installation personnel aboard Diego Garcia during an all-hands call Jan. 4, 2023. U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Steis)

