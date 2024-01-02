DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Anne Gebhards, the Deputy Under Secretary of the Navy for Policy, speaks to sailors and installation personnel aboard Diego Garcia during an all-hands call Jan. 4, 2023. U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Steis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.04.2024 Date Posted: 01.04.2024 02:59 Photo ID: 8188767 VIRIN: 240104-N-KE644-1060 Resolution: 5470x3639 Size: 1.72 MB Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rear Adm. Lahti and DUSN (P) Speak to Sailors and Installation Personnel in Diego Garcia [Image 2 of 2], by SN Jordan Steis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.