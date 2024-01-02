U.S. Army Soldiers from 3rd Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 108th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, operate an AN/TWQ-1 Avenger at an undisclosed location in the CENTCOM area of responsibility, Nov. 9, 2023. The Avenger Air Defense System offers ground unit protection from cruise missiles, low-flying aircraft, helicopters, and unmanned aerial systems in the CENTCOM area of responsibility amidst an increased force protection posture. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher Neu)
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2024 02:27
|Photo ID:
|8188737
|VIRIN:
|231109-A-LX406-1079
|Resolution:
|5700x3800
|Size:
|11.69 MB
|Location:
|JO
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AN/TWQ-1 Avenger [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Christopher Neu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT