    AN/TWQ-1 Avenger [Image 4 of 4]

    AN/TWQ-1 Avenger

    JORDAN

    11.09.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Christopher Neu 

    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers from 3rd Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 108th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, operate an AN/TWQ-1 Avenger at an undisclosed location in the CENTCOM area of responsibility, Nov. 9, 2023. The Avenger Air Defense System offers ground unit protection from cruise missiles, low-flying aircraft, helicopters, and unmanned aerial systems in the CENTCOM area of responsibility amidst an increased force protection posture. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher Neu)

    TAGS

    ADA
    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade
    III Corps
    Avenger
    32nd Army Air & Missile Defense Command
    Fort Cavazos

