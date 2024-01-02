Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AN/TWQ-1 Avenger [Image 3 of 4]

    AN/TWQ-1 Avenger

    JORDAN

    11.09.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Christopher Neu 

    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 3rd Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 108th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, cleans the oil off an AN/TWQ-1 Avenger at an undisclosed location in the CENTCOM area of responsibility on Nov. 9, 2023. The Avenger Air Defense System offers ground unit protection from cruise missiles, low-flying aircraft, helicopters, and unmanned aerial systems in the CENTCOM area of responsibility amidst an increased force protection posture. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher Neu)

    Date Taken: 11.09.2023
    Date Posted: 01.04.2024 02:27
    Photo ID: 8188736
    VIRIN: 231109-A-LX406-1069
    Resolution: 5613x3742
    Size: 4.25 MB
    Location: JO
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AN/TWQ-1 Avenger [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Christopher Neu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ADA
    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade
    III Corps
    Avenger
    32nd Army Air & Missile Defense Command
    Fort Cavazos

