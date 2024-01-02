A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 3rd Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 108th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, cleans the oil off an AN/TWQ-1 Avenger at an undisclosed location in the CENTCOM area of responsibility on Nov. 9, 2023. The Avenger Air Defense System offers ground unit protection from cruise missiles, low-flying aircraft, helicopters, and unmanned aerial systems in the CENTCOM area of responsibility amidst an increased force protection posture. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher Neu)

