15th MEU, USS Boxer Medical Teams Respond to Mass Casualty Drill

U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Maria Almazar, left, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), a native of San Francisco, holds a blood bag during a mass casualty drill aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 18, 2023. The 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

Date Taken: 12.17.2023 Date Posted: 01.04.2024 Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN