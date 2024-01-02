U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit carry a patient care into the medical ward of the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) during a mass casualty drill while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 18, 2023. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.17.2023 Date Posted: 01.04.2024 01:20 Photo ID: 8188703 VIRIN: 231217-M-LO557-3242 Resolution: 6928x4621 Size: 984.05 KB Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 15th MEU, USS Boxer Medical Teams Respond to Mass Casualty Drill [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Amelia Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.