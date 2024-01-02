Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th MEU, USS Boxer Medical Teams Respond to Mass Casualty Drill [Image 1 of 5]

    15th MEU, USS Boxer Medical Teams Respond to Mass Casualty Drill

    USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN

    12.17.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Jaines Davisantonio assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, a native of Pittsburg, California, starts an intravenous line in a patient during a mass casualty drill aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 18, 2023. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

    TAGS

    Medical
    15th MEU
    Corpsmen
    ICU
    Integrated Training
    Naval Integration

