15th MEU, USS Boxer Medical Teams Respond to Mass Casualty Drill

U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Jaines Davisantonio assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, a native of Pittsburg, California, starts an intravenous line in a patient during a mass casualty drill aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 18, 2023. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

