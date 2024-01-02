A U.S. Marine assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, holds security during a night security patrol as part of a simulated amphibious assault at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 18, 2023. During the amphibious assault, Bravo Co. conducted a ship-to-shore movement to reinforce security at a beach support area which served as an expeditionary advanced base to project missions throughout Camp Pendleton. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2024 00:59
|Photo ID:
|8188697
|VIRIN:
|231218-M-YF186-3055
|Resolution:
|4240x2832
|Size:
|2.91 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, BLT 1/5 Conducts Nighttime Patrol During Amphibious Assault [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Joseph Helms, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT