    BLT 1/5 Conducts Nighttime Patrol During Amphibious Assault [Image 3 of 5]

    BLT 1/5 Conducts Nighttime Patrol During Amphibious Assault

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, begin a night security patrol during a simulated amphibious assault at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 18, 2023. During the amphibious assault, Bravo Co. conducted a ship-to-shore movement to reinforce security at a beach support area which served as an expeditionary advanced base to project missions throughout Camp Pendleton. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2023
    Date Posted: 01.04.2024 00:59
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
