    BLT 1/5 Conducts Nighttime Patrol During Amphibious Assault [Image 2 of 5]

    BLT 1/5 Conducts Nighttime Patrol During Amphibious Assault

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    A U.S. Marine assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepares to conduct a night security patrol during a simulated amphibious assault at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 18, 2023. During the amphibious assault, Bravo Co. conducted a ship-to-shore movement to reinforce security at a beach support area which served as an expeditionary advanced base to project missions throughout Camp Pendleton. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2023
    Date Posted: 01.04.2024 00:59
    Photo ID: 8188694
    VIRIN: 231218-M-YF186-3031
    Resolution: 2525x3781
    Size: 2.78 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    15th MEU
    Security Patrol
    Patrol
    Amphibious
    Combat Arms
    EAB

