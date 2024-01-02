BLT 1/5 Conducts Nighttime Patrol During Amphibious Assault

A U.S. Marine assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, checks his surroundings during a night security patrol as part of a simulated amphibious assault at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 18, 2023. During the amphibious assault, Bravo Co. conducted a ship-to-shore movement to reinforce security at a beach support area which served as an expeditionary advanced base to project missions throughout Camp Pendleton. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

