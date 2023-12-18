Date Taken: 01.03.2024 Date Posted: 01.03.2024 17:27 Photo ID: 8188531 VIRIN: 240103-A-JC790-2814 Resolution: 756x1008 Size: 133.74 KB Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, CRDAMC GME gets matched with new doctors for 2024 [Image 2 of 2], by Rodney Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.