New Year rings in first baby of 2024 at CRDAMC

Brenda Ploof, hospital education coordinator, CRDAMC, presents proud parents and veterans Alexa and Douglas Davis with a crotchet blanket and teddy bear she made for baby Chance Lee, the first baby of the New Year to delivery at the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center. Photo by Rodney Jackson, CRDAMC Public Affairs

