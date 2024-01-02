Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Year rings in first baby of 2024 at CRDAMC

    TX, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2024

    Photo by Rodney Jackson 

    Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center

    Brenda Ploof, hospital education coordinator, CRDAMC, presents proud parents and veterans Alexa and Douglas Davis with a crotchet blanket and teddy bear she made for baby Chance Lee, the first baby of the New Year to delivery at the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center. Photo by Rodney Jackson, CRDAMC Public Affairs

