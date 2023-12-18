Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    West Virginia officer earns prestigious General Douglas MacArthur Leadership award

    WV, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2023

    West Virginia National Guard

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Walter E. Piatt, the Director of the Army Staff and U.S. Army Captain (Retired) Timothy J. Lockhart, General Douglas MacArthur Foundation Board of Directors presents the MacArthur award to Cpt. Richard J. Payne of the West Virginia Army National Guard during the 36th Annual General Douglas MacArthur Leadership award ceremony at Conmy Hall, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., November 15, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Leroy Council)

    engineer officer
    WVNG
    General Douglas MacArthur Leadership award

