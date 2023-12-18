West Virginia officer earns prestigious General Douglas MacArthur Leadership award

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Walter E. Piatt, the Director of the Army Staff and U.S. Army Captain (Retired) Timothy J. Lockhart, General Douglas MacArthur Foundation Board of Directors presents the MacArthur award to Cpt. Richard J. Payne of the West Virginia Army National Guard during the 36th Annual General Douglas MacArthur Leadership award ceremony at Conmy Hall, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., November 15, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Leroy Council)

Date Taken: 11.11.2023