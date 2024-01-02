PA Guard Soldiers Depart for Africa Mission

U.S. Army Soldiers with the Pennsylvania National Guard’s 56th Striker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, prepare to board a plane at Harrisburg International Airport on Jan. 1, 2024. The Soldiers are leaving their homes and families for about a year to deploy to Africa to support U.S. Africa Command and partner forces with security objectives in the region. Maj. Gen. Mark McCormack, the commanding general of the 28th Infantry Division, Brig. Gen. Laura McHugh, the Deputy Adjutant General-Army, Command Sgt. Maj. Shawn Phillips, the State Command Sergeant Major, and other officials greeted Soldiers as they boarded their planes to leave Pennsylvania. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kenneth R. Shirk)

