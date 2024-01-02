Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PA Guard Soldiers Depart for Africa Mission [Image 9 of 19]

    PA Guard Soldiers Depart for Africa Mission

    HARRISBURG, PA, UNITED STATES

    01.02.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the Pennsylvania National Guard’s 56th Striker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, prepare to board a plane at Harrisburg International Airport on Jan. 1, 2024. The Soldiers are leaving their homes and families for about a year to deploy to Africa to support U.S. Africa Command and partner forces with security objectives in the region. Maj. Gen. Mark McCormack, the commanding general of the 28th Infantry Division, Brig. Gen. Laura McHugh, the Deputy Adjutant General-Army, Command Sgt. Maj. Shawn Phillips, the State Command Sergeant Major, and other officials greeted Soldiers as they boarded their planes to leave Pennsylvania. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kenneth R. Shirk)

    Date Taken: 01.02.2024
    Date Posted: 01.03.2024 16:28
    Photo ID: 8188423
    VIRIN: 240102-Z-SV127-1010
    Resolution: 6373x4248
    Size: 2.64 MB
    Location: HARRISBURG, PA, US
    28th Infantry Division
    56th SBCT
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    U.S. Africa Command
    PNG
    Task Force Paxton

