Let's give a shout-out to Senior Airman Trenten Walters from the 81st Training Wing Public Affairs for being chosen as the Warrior of the Week this week! Walters serves as the 81st TRW social media manager, creating and sharing content that highlights Team Keesler’s mission and its people. Walters also serves in the command information section where he produces and edits articles and visual information products in alignment with the 81st TRW, Second Air Force, Air Education and Training Command and the Department of the the Air Force priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

