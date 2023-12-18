Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warrior of the Week

    Warrior of the Week

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2024

    Photo by Andrew Young 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Let's give a shout-out to Senior Airman Trenten Walters from the 81st Training Wing Public Affairs for being chosen as the Warrior of the Week this week! Walters serves as the 81st TRW social media manager, creating and sharing content that highlights Team Keesler’s mission and its people. Walters also serves in the command information section where he produces and edits articles and visual information products in alignment with the 81st TRW, Second Air Force, Air Education and Training Command and the Department of the the Air Force priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

    This work, Warrior of the Week, by Andrew Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command
    Warrior of the Week

