    920th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron remove spindles [Image 9 of 11]

    920th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron remove spindles

    UNITED STATES

    01.03.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Kelly Goonan 

    920th Rescue Wing

    Tech. Sgt. Jeremy Ellison, 920th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, removes a spindle from an HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter's main rotor head inside a maintenance hangar at Patrick Space Force Base, Florida, Jan. 3, 2024. These spindles will replace corroded ones on another Pave Hawk. The spindles are being removed from this Pave Hawk because it's scheduled for retirement to the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group in Arizona later this month, marking the beginning of the wing's conversion to the new HH-60W Pave Hawk. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Kelly Goonan)

    CSAR
    920th Rescue Wing
    TOML

