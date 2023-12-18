Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Baby

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2024

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fl. (January, 1, 2024) Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s new year began with the arrival of its first baby of 2024. Proud parents Kassei Pontifes and Cryptologic Technician Technical Chief Ryan Pontifes welcomed the birth of daughter Rosemary Jean on January 1 at 10:46 p.m. The Oakleaf Club of Naval Hospital Jacksonville created a basket for the baby. NH Jacksonville was the first hospital certified Baby Friendly, by Baby Friendly USA, on Florida’s First Coast. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville).

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Baby, by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville
    first baby 2024

