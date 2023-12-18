JACKSONVILLE, Fl. (January, 1, 2024) Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s new year began with the arrival of its first baby of 2024. Proud parents Kassei Pontifes and Cryptologic Technician Technical Chief Ryan Pontifes welcomed the birth of daughter Rosemary Jean on January 1 at 10:46 p.m. The Oakleaf Club of Naval Hospital Jacksonville created a basket for the baby. NH Jacksonville was the first hospital certified Baby Friendly, by Baby Friendly USA, on Florida’s First Coast. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.01.2024 Date Posted: 01.03.2024 13:03 Photo ID: 8188026 VIRIN: 240202-N-QA097-1001 Resolution: 4824x3880 Size: 2.75 MB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, First Baby, by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.