JACKSONVILLE, Fl. (January, 1, 2024) Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s new year began with the arrival of its first baby of 2024. Proud parents Kassei Pontifes and Cryptologic Technician Technical Chief Ryan Pontifes welcomed the birth of daughter Rosemary Jean on January 1 at 10:46 p.m. The Oakleaf Club of Naval Hospital Jacksonville created a basket for the baby. NH Jacksonville was the first hospital certified Baby Friendly, by Baby Friendly USA, on Florida’s First Coast. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville).
