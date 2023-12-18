2023 NAS Key West Southernmost Air Spectacular

U.S. Air Force Maj. Kristin “BEO” Wolfe, F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team pilot and commander, flies an F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 421st Fighter Generation Squadron during Naval Air Station Key West 2023 Southernmost Air Spectacular over Boca Chica Field in Key West, Florida, April 14, 2023. During the airshow weekend, the F-35 Demo Team showcased prominent assets and maneuvers that encompass the worlds' greatest and most advanced fifth-generation stealth fighter jet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish)

Date Taken: 04.14.2023
Location: KEY WEST, FL, US